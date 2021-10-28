Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,010 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Smith Micro Software worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

