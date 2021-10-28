Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,390 Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

