Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,094 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

