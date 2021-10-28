Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $298,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

