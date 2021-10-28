Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,461,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $395,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

