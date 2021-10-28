Morgan Stanley Has $411.09 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Valero Energy worth $411,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.