Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,527,441 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $447,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,735 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,161,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,385,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

