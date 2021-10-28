331,903 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,602,000. Amundi owned about 0.29% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 201,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $307.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

