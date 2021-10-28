Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

