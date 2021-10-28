Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

