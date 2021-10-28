Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

