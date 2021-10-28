Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

