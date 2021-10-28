Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

