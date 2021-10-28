Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 7,232 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

