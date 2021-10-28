Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,021,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Puget Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Puget Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

