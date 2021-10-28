Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,021,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Puget Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Puget Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Puget Technologies
