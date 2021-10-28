Pangolin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $27.87 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00069731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,262.39 or 1.00111539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.61 or 0.06785966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

