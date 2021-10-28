Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PLRTF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

