Short Interest in Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Drops By 92.1%

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBY stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Reliability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliability had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 210.60%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

