GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GERS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
About GreenShift
