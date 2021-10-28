GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GERS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

