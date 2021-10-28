Manning & Napier, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manning & Napier has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of MN stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.