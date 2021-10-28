Dream Industrial REIT to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$69.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

