Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS GEGYY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.64. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

