H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.51.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.
