H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.51.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

