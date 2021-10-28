DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,983,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
DigitalTown Company Profile
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalTown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalTown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.