DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,983,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

DigitalTown, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key hosted solutions for government entities, citizens, and merchants. It offers integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion, and tourism. The company was founded on April 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

