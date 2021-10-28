GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

