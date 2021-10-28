Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

