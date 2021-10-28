Trustmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

