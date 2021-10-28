Trustmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
