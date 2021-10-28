Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $223.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.39 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.