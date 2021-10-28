Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.29 EPS.

Shutterstock stock opened at $117.49 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

