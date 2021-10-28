Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $117.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

