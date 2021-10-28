Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

