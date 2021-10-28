Wedbush Boosts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $50.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $33.50 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of LC stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

