Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.