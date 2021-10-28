Seagate Technology (STX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

10/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

10/6/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Get Seagate Technology Holdings plc alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.