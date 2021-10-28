Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $175.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

