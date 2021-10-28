Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.65 on Thursday. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 28.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $9,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

