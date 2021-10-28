AGNC Investment Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 84,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

