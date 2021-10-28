Callon Petroleum to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

CPE stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

