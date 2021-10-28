KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

