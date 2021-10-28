Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Veritex stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

