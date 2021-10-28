Phantasma Energy Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $1,586.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00094489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,989.32 or 0.99676933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.07 or 0.06776061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,739,415 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

