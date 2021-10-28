KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.