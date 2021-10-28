Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.57.

XBC opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$411.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.88. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

