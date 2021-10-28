Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 275.8% in October

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 275.8% from the September 30th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $325,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,280 shares of company stock worth $3,004,835 over the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

KOSS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.88 and a beta of -2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

