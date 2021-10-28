Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

