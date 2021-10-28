Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

DNKEY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

