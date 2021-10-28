Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CYRBY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

