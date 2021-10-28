Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 301.6%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a growth of 301.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.2 days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.36.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.