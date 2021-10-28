JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.10 ($120.12).

Shares of SAN opened at €85.77 ($100.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

