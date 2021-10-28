Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Lowered by William Blair

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of CR opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $106.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

